Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.32

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.32 and traded as low as $4.66. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 931 shares.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. ( NASDAQ:JCTCF Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.30% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

