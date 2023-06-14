Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.32

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.32 and traded as low as $4.66. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 931 shares.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.
