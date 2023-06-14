J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

J&J Snack Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. J&J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.0 %

JJSF opened at $155.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 0.54. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $123.60 and a 12 month high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $337.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

