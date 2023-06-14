John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.39

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.39 and last traded at $54.33, with a volume of 2315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.22.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $758.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 112,093 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,583,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 43,913 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 253,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,313,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

