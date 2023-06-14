John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 34,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,642. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 143,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 31,442 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 240,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 431,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.