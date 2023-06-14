John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 34,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,642. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $16.30.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
