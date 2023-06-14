JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $16.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NCLH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.47 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.