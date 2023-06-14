JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Price Target to GBX 3,100

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($32.53) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OXINF has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,720 ($34.03) to GBX 2,660 ($33.28) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.66) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Oxford Instruments Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OXINF traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 130. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

