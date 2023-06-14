JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.80. 51,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $290.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

