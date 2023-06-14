Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading 0.3% Higher

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €30.94 ($33.27) and last traded at €30.72 ($33.03). 32,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.62 ($32.92).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €31.34 and a 200-day moving average of €31.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.12.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

