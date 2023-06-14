Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $455.92 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $455.92 million and $19.26 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 571,170,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,238,814 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

