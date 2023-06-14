Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 10.90 Per Share

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $5.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Keystone Law Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:KEYS opened at GBX 438.36 ($5.48) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 453.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 457.72. The company has a market cap of £137.51 million, a PE ratio of 2,086.57 and a beta of 0.54. Keystone Law Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 658.80 ($8.24).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

