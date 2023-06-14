Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,490,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,711 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 3.0% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Kinder Morgan worth $135,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI remained flat at $17.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,689,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.