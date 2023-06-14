Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in May

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kingspan Group Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.42. 795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $75.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.94.

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

