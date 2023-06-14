Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.43

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.43 and traded as high as $9.11. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 161,780 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kingsway Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 56.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon sold 24,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $215,924.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,551,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,252,855.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,243 shares of company stock worth $216,712. 60.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

