Komodo (KMD) Tops One Day Volume of $992,303.33

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $32.26 million and $992,303.33 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00096967 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00024249 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.