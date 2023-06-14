Konnect Price Hits $0.0461 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $176,229.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

