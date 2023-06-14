Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. Koss has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Koss during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

