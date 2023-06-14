KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Trading Up 1%

Shares of KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Rating) were up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 11.55% of KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF

The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KPOP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Korea-listed stocks that are engaged in the entertainment and interactive media & services industries. KPOP was launched on Aug 31, 2022 and is managed by KP Funds.

