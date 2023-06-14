KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Shares Up 1%

Shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.65. 23,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 29,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $190.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 1,693.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 128,416 shares during the last quarter.

About KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

