K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16. 800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

