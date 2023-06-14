Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CFO Christopher T. Porter Acquires 6,666 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,548 shares in the company, valued at $469,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Landsea Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

LSEA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 287,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $302.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.61. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $8.45.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $241.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSEA. Barclays lifted their target price on Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 87,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 26,451.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.