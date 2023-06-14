Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. 330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 74,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Lavoro Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

Lavoro Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $941,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $2,550,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $11,201,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.

