LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.20

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.20 and last traded at $68.14, with a volume of 17038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 60.22%.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $139,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,371,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,906,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $139,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,371,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,906,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $321,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,096.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

