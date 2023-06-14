Leonovus (CVE:LTV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Leonovus Inc. (CVE:LTV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Leonovus Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$418,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Leonovus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leonovus Inc operates as a data management software company. The company's products include Smart Filer, a cloud information lifecycle management solution that analyzes existing file storage and extends its capacity; Vault, a multi-cloud data controller that stores data securely across hybrid and multi-cloud environments; and XVault, a data sharing engine that transfers customers information remotely only to its intended recipients.

