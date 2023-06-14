Li-Cycle (LICY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICYGet Rating) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

Shares of LICY opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 81,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,416 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LICY shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Earnings History for Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

