Li-Cycle (LICY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

Shares of LICY opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 81,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,416 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LICY shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

