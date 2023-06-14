LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.04.
Separately, TD Cowen lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group
In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $268,348.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,609,847 shares in the company, valued at $34,444,460.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,829 shares of company stock worth $1,015,357. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 6.3 %
NASDAQ:LFST opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. Analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
