LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 1,277.8% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NXCLF remained flat at $1.74 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.14.
About LIFULL Co.,Ltd.
