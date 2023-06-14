LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 1,277.8% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXCLF remained flat at $1.74 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

About LIFULL Co.,Ltd.

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

