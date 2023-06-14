Lindsay Marie Mcgill Sells 30,000 Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) Stock

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lindsay Marie Mcgill sold 30,000 shares of McCoy Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$39,900.00.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

MCB traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,489. The firm has a market cap of C$38.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. McCoy Global Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.23.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.