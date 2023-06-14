Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,005.35 ($12.58) and last traded at GBX 1,022.50 ($12.79). 96 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,030 ($12.89).
The company has a market cap of £1.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,035.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,033.75.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a GBX 5,150 ($64.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 5.04%. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,063.59%.
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.
