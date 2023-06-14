Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. B. Riley upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Livent has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Livent will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 46.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Livent by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

