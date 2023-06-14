Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Up 1,950.8% in May

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,100 shares, a growth of 1,950.8% from the May 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Lizhi

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lizhi by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lizhi during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lizhi during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Lizhi by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lizhi Stock Performance

Lizhi stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Lizhi has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $45.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi ( NASDAQ:LIZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter.

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

