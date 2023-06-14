Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Down 26.0% in May

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,900 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 717,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.0 %
LOMA opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.95.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA)
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.