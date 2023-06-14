Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Down 26.0% in May

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,900 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 717,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.0 %

LOMA opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

Featured Articles

