Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 11.3% Lower This Week

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $47.95 million and $2.13 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,207,425,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

