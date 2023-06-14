Ltd Chione Sells 893 Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Stock

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $10,832.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,850,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,709,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Chione also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Ltd Chione sold 2,000 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $24,680.00.

ACRV stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,121. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

Acrivon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. Research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRV. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,417,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,092,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

ACRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

