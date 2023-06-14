Ltd Chione Sells 893 Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Stock

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Rating) major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $10,832.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,850,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,709,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Chione also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 12th, Ltd Chione sold 2,000 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $24,680.00.

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

ACRV stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,121. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. Research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRV. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,417,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,092,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

