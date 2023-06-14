Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $374.79. 468,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,362. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.79 and a 52-week high of $389.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.30 and its 200-day moving average is $337.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

