Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Short Interest Update

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Lyons Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LYBC remained flat at $50.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 496. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. Lyons Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00.
Lyons Bancorp Company Profile
