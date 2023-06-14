Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Short Interest Update

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Lyons Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LYBC remained flat at $50.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 496. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. Lyons Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile

Lyons Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and banking services. It offers its products within the personal and business banking realms. The company was founded on August 4, 1987 is headquartered in Lyons, NY.

