MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.32% of MAG Silver worth $21,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MAG Silver by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

