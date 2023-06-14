Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.35 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $19.35 million and $58,866.16 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000564 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $106,408.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

