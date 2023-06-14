MamaMancini’s (NASDAQ:MMMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MamaMancini’s (NASDAQ:MMMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 23.18%.

MamaMancini's Price Performance

MMMB opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $99.88 million, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.88. MamaMancini’s has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MamaMancini's

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MamaMancini's Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MamaMancini’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

(Get Rating)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

See Also

