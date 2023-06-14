Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stake Decreased by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 602,852 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $7,384,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,740,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,219,000 after purchasing an additional 663,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.
Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance
Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. 491,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,447. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of -0.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.
Maravai LifeSciences Profile
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
