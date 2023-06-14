MARBLEX 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.19 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00003041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $41.99 million and $1.19 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,798,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,075,456 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,798,906 with 55,075,455.91510814 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.76761165 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,097,923.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

