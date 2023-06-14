Marlowe (LON:MRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $993.00

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 993 ($12.42) and last traded at GBX 594 ($7.43), with a volume of 284067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 594 ($7.43).

Marlowe Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 527.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 497.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53. The company has a market cap of £569.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48,400.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

