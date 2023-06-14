Martyn Willsher Sells 26,599 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) CEO Martyn Willsher sold 26,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $182,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amplify Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AMPY opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $267.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.79 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 103.74% and a return on equity of 186.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.