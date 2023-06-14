Martyn Willsher Sells 26,599 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) CEO Martyn Willsher sold 26,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $182,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Amplify Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:AMPY opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $267.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.
Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.79 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 103.74% and a return on equity of 186.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Amplify Energy Company Profile
Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplify Energy (AMPY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.