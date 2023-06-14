Mary L. Landrieu Sells 1,170 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Evergy Trading Down 0.6 %

EVRG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,872. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

