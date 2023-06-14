MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Update

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,000 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 482,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Stock Performance
MSMKF stock remained flat at $37.25 during trading on Wednesday. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25.
MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Company Profile
