Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Medicure stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02. Medicure has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Medicure had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

