Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.67

Shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $2.37. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 35,132 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation, operation, and maintenance of cable television, internet, and telephone signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephone services, Corporate, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as digital fixed telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

