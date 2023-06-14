Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Director Patrick D. O’brien Purchases 4,500 Shares

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINNGet Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ MBINN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

