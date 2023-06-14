Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Shares Down 1.9%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.48. 8,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 15,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

About Merchants Bancorp

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,953.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $106,182.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

