Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.30 ($0.34). Approximately 221,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 242,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.34).

Mercia Asset Management Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £121.92 million, a PE ratio of 546.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

About Mercia Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.