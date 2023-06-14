Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.16% of Merit Medical Systems worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 81,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

